Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,098 Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

