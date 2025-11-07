Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for 1.4% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,525,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.