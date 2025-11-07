Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $35.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $36.08.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

