Sterling Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 662,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,818 shares during the quarter. Ferguson accounts for about 2.0% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $144,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 103.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $252.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.55%.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Murphy sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total value of $2,060,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,444,645.03. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,853,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

