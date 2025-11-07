Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 979 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF $DMXF

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5%

DMXF stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $654.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

