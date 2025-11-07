Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW is S&T Bank PA’s 8th Largest Position

S&T Bank PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $211.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.15 and a 12-month high of $223.61. The company has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

