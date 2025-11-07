O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 2.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $88.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

