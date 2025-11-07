Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,240,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,991 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after buying an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

