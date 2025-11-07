Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 10,746 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the period. Humana makes up 1.8% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 63.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 1,027.6% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $251.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.09 and a 200-day moving average of $258.85. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.22.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

