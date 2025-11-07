Sterling Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,709 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $21,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $252.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.40 and a 1 year high of $264.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $106,621.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $741,941.20. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Arete lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

