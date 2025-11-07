VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share on Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th.

VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULVM opened at $89.09 on Friday. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $182.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.92.

About VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

