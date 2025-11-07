703 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD Bought by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 10,136,710.0% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,027,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,342 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $58,825,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,840.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $32,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,053,000 after buying an additional 72,980 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $290.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $405.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.18 and its 200 day moving average is $318.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.97. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 26th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $317.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

