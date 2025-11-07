Innealta Capital LLC Reduces Position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR

Innealta Capital LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,802,000. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000.

Shares of FLBR opened at $19.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

