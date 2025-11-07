Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,769 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of IWS stock opened at $136.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day moving average of $133.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.