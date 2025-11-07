Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $81.56 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 783,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,813 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 1.2% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $81,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 244.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. William Blair raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.82.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

