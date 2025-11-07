710 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $253.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.33. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RCL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $358.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

