Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Walmart by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Night Squared LP purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after acquiring an additional 838,689 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares in the company, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

NYSE:WMT opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $809.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

