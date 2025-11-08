Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Position Boosted by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,076,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.0% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $802,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,557,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $299,000. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,356.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.