Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.50.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,891. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $375.01 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,972.91, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.10 and a 200-day moving average of $527.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.30, for a total value of $115,925.50. Following the sale, the director owned 513,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,292,777.80. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,757,257. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 136.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

