Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.27. 4,630,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,752. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

