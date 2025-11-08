Carlyle Group Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:CG)

Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th.

Carlyle Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Carlyle Group has a payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carlyle Group to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.07 and a 200-day moving average of $55.29. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.