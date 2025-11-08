Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.34 and its 200-day moving average is $158.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

