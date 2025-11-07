Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF $FLGB Shares Sold by Innealta Capital LLC

Innealta Capital LLC lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,208 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF comprises 2.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Innealta Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 86,600.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLGB stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

