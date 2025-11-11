Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sweetgreen from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut Sweetgreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

NYSE:SG opened at $5.43 on Monday. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $641.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 16.55%.Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $105,960.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,368.29. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SG. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in Sweetgreen by 84.0% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 531,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 228,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

