Unico Silver (ASX:USL) Insider Peter Mullens Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unico Silver Limited (ASX:USL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Mullens bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Unico Silver Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Argentina. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property includes the Cerro Leon project located in the Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as E2 Metals Limited and changed its name to Unico Silver Limited in March 2023.

