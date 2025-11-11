Unico Silver (ASX:USL) Insider Peter Mullens Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Unico Silver Limited (ASX:USL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Mullens bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.21 per share, with a total value of A$10,350.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a P/E ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 0.55.
