19,556 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SCZ opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.13.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.