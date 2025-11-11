Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Sells 810 Shares

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $16,467.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,699,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,543,068.94. This represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 7th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 58,066 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $1,182,804.42.

On Thursday, November 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 44,981 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $922,110.50.

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastercraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.430 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $21.00 price target on Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

