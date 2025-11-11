Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $149.40 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $150.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.61.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

