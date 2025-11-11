Midwest Trust Co Purchases Shares of 56,824 Exelon Corporation $EXC

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 856,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exelon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Exelon Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

