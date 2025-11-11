Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TXRH opened at $161.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $148.73 and a twelve month high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,137.20. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.