Midwest Trust Co Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Midwest Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Worthington Steel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,529,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 62,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,062 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Worthington Steel by 966.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,912 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WS opened at $31.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.77. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.30 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 3.80%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on WS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Worthington Steel from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

