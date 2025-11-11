Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -418.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.