Midwest Trust Co Acquires Shares of 39,200 Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.11% of Enterprise Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.10). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.98%.The company had revenue of ($325.26) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

