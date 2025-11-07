Prodigy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA

Prodigy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF makes up 16.4% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,193,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,884,000 after buying an additional 67,571 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,431,000 after acquiring an additional 527,957 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,247,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,482 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 829,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 627,581 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock opened at $42.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40.

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

