Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF $KBE

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up about 2.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $56.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

