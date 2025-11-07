S&T Bank PA Sells 2,088 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

S&T Bank PA cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $83,837,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

