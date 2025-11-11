Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,660 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bancorp worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 27.16%.The company had revenue of $134.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bancorp news, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $751,557.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $9,897,399.26. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,841 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,716 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

