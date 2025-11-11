Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,268 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Quest Diagnostics worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 101.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,495.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,453.04. The trade was a 42.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $829,356.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,652. This trade represents a 20.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,654 shares of company stock worth $7,189,232. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.31.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of DGX opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $197.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.39 and its 200-day moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

