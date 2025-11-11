727 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Acquired by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at $530,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,650,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,610,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $45,323,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,805,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRCL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $163.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $136.00 target price on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.40.

Insider Transactions at Circle Internet Group

In related news, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $45,470,748.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $4,244,472.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 248,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,600,094.04. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRCL stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($4.82). The company had revenue of $658.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Featured Stories

