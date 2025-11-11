Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $114,000 Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. $ENR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 846.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Energizer were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Energizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,205,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,730 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Energizer by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 515,124 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 775,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,407,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Energizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Energizer Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ENR opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter. Energizer had a return on equity of 181.90% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

