Onespan Inc $OSPN Stock Holdings Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Onespan worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onespan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Onespan by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 455.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 107,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Onespan by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Onespan in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.33. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Onespan had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 24.90%.The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.18 million. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Onespan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,805.48. This trade represents a 148.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

