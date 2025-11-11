Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $40.89 Million Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Leidos worth $40,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Leidos by 93.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Amundi increased its position in Leidos by 19.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 26.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

LDOS opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

About Leidos

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

