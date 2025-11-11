Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,265 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $49,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after buying an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.09.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $5,007,328 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TYL stock opened at $464.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $514.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

