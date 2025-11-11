Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 46,146 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,146 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Mobileye Global worth $35,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.