Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 263.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,061,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,900,612,000 after purchasing an additional 671,868 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,859,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,408,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,118,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,682 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.60.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Phillip R. Smith sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $240,746.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,354.91. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

