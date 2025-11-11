Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.71 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Teledyne Technologies worth $49,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 17,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,232,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 40,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $520.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $553.50 and a 200-day moving average of $528.63. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.