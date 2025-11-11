Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $189,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,155 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tapestry from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.3%

TPR stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

