Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,422,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,321,000 after acquiring an additional 336,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,860,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,150,000 after purchasing an additional 75,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of IOO opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.73. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $127.15.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.