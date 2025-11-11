Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 13,172 Shares of First BanCorp. $FBP

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of First BanCorp. worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 328.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 191.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 93.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First BanCorp. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at First BanCorp.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

