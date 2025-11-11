LCI Industries $LCII Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 14,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries stock opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $72.31 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

